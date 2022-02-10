Williston Fire Department offers incentive to dig out those hydrants

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire hydrants across Vermont are supposed to be ready to go so crews can use them, but many are still stuck in the snow.

While it’s a good thing to do anyway, the Williston Fire Department is offering a reward for clearing them out.

Fire crews say when fighting a fire, time is critical, so they don’t want to waste it digging a fire hydrant out.

“The one thing still covered with snow are fire hydrants that presents a real hazard for firefighters. Every 30 seconds or minutes that expire is time that we could be spending inside the building fighting the fire,” said Prescott Nadeau, with the fire department.

They also say digging out a path to the road is very helpful because it makes running a line from the truck to the hydrant easier.

Public works crews are responsible to clear hydrants, but getting to the 650 hydrants in Williston alone is hard, so if you can help out by shoveling it off, it makes everyone around it just a little safer.

“The Hydrant Hero Program was sort of amalgamated from a number of other national programs, Adopt A Hydrant that exists nationally. The whole point is to incentivize the public to clear out a hydrant nearby, whether it’s on their property or near their property. Take a picture of it, post it to one of the social media accounts we have for the department. And the incentive is we have gift cards that have been donated to local businesses that we will offer up to those people. We are drawing at the end of each month, and we have pretty good gift cards from an area business,” said Nadeau.

More information on how you can get involved is on the Williston Fire Department Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.