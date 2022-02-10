BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After another mild breezy day on Thursday, temperatures will remain above normal through the end of the week. We’ll have a chance for a few light scattered rain and snow showers through the early overnight hours, as skies become partly cloudy by Friday morning. Temperatures will start the day Friday in the low to mid 20s.

We’ll get in a little bit of sunshine early in the day on Friday, but clouds will thicken up during the afternoon, ahead of our next weather system. Skies remain dry on Friday though, with temperatures getting back up into the upper 30s and low 40s. Temperatures will be mainly above freezing on Friday night as precipitation overspreads the region, mainly in the form of light rain and pockets of sleet.

Temperatures start our mild on Saturday but turn colder during the day as a cold front sweeps through. Rain showers will transition to snow showers on Saturday morning as temperatures drop, with little to no accumulation expected. It will turn much colder behind the front by Saturday night, as overnight lows drop down into the single digits.

It will be partly sunny and cold through the second half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will only be in the teens. Monday looks cold for Valentine’s Day as well. We’ll gradually begin to return to seasonable temperatures through the middle of the week. Highs will be back in the 20s and 30s by Tuesday and Wednesday, with rain showers likely by Thursday with highs into the low 40s.

