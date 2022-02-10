BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We have been enjoying a bit of a spring preview this week with mild temperatures. It is going to stay that way right into the start of the weekend before we make a dramatic return to bitter cold air again as we get into the second half of the weekend.

We should hit the 40 degree mark again today like we did yesterday in Burlington. The difference will be that on Wednesday, we had lots of sunshine. Today will feature mostly cloudy skies, and it will be a bit unsettled with a few rain and/or snow showers. Those showers will be on-and-off, widely scattered, and won’t amount to much - perhaps a dusting to an inch or so in some of the higher elevations.

We’ll get some sunshine going again on Friday before another clipper system comes at us late Friday into Saturday with another round of scattered snow & rain showers. Once that clipper goes by, here we go . . . Temperatures will start to drop off late Saturday, and really tank overnight into Sunday morning. We will end up a few degrees either side of zero by Sunday morning.

It will stay cold right into the start of next week. The weather itself will be fairly tranquil with partly sunny skies each day through Wednesday, but it will be cold. We will start to recover, though, by mid-week when it warms back up into the 30s.

Keep on enjoying the warmer weather, but get ready for that Arctic blast on Saturday night! -Gary

