Ex-teacher backs out of plea deal in sex abuse case

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A former math teacher at Phillips Exeter Academy accused of sexually assaulting a student has backed out of a planned plea and instead opted for trial.

Szczesny Jerzy Kaminski, 61, faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges alleging that he began abusing a student in 2014 when she was in ninth grade.

He was scheduled to plead guilty to some of the charges and be sentenced Friday.

Instead, he went against his lawyer’s advice and opted for a trial, which was scheduled for November.

The former student’s lawyer says the young woman felt surprised and betrayed by the decision.

