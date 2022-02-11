Advertisement

FBI offering up big reward for help in capturing bank robbery suspect

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is on the run after robbing nearly two dozen banks in the New England area. Now, the FBI is putting up a big reward.

The FBI is asking the public for help in identify the man allegedly responsible for at least eleven bank robberies in various locations along Route 91. Spanning from Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Vermont.

The man is considered armed and dangerous, between 5′6″ to 5′8′' with a medium build. He has blue eyes, brown hair and typically wears a hood or hat with white sneakers. Authorities say the man has threatened to use a firearm and during at least six of the robberies, he attempted to enter the vault.

The FBI is offering up to a $10,000 reward for information leading to the suspects, identity, arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-857-386-2000.

