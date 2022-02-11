Fire officials say it appears Burlington building was empty during blaze

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington fire officials say it does not appear anyone was inside an abandoned building when it caught fire last week.

Fire crews battled the blaze a week ago. It was at the same location where a fire killed two people last year.

Since the first fire, officials say the vacant building had been broken into, raising concerns there might have been someone inside at the time of last week’s fire.

The Burlington Fire Department says they used search cameras through the windows and they believe no one was inside, but they still won’t know for sure until the building comes down.

They have not yet determined the cause of that fire.

Related Stories:

Burlington crews battle fire at site of deadly 2021 blaze

Two die in Burlington’s first fatal fire in nearly a decade

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.