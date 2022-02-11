Advertisement

Fired North Country high school coach says district mistreated him

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - A fired high school wrestling coach in Northern New York is speaking out, saying he was mistreated by the district.

Joe Bushey says he was the Beekmantown Junior High modified wrestling coach for the last four years.

Three weeks ago, the school hosted a wrestling tournament. Bushey says School Superintendent Dan Mannix was there and saw students and parents in the stands wearing their masks improperly.

Masks are required for sports and spectators at the school.

Bushey says they made announcements over the intercom reminding people of proper mask use.

At a subsequent basketball game, Bushey says he took photos of unmasked people to make a point.

He says after that, he was told he was being fired for taking a picture of a student without consent and not addressing improper mask use at that basketball game.

“Basically because they have to uphold the policy, that is what they were saying, which I understand. I can even understand their sentiment there. However, if we held everyone to that standard, we wouldn’t have an educator left in our school building. We just wouldn’t. When we go to these sporting events for all of our kids for the region, there would not be an athlete or a single coach, and I think that’s the sentiment of the community right now, how I was, I’m sorry I was mistreated,” Bushey said.

The school district wouldn’t comment because this is a personnel matter.

Bushey showed us his termination letter. It highlights seven areas where the district says Bushey was not following school policy, including conduct unbecoming a coach.

