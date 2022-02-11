Advertisement

Mayor: Burlington unlikely to extend mask mandate in March

Mayor Miro Weinberger says Burlington is unlikely to extend its mask mandate again next month.
Mayor Miro Weinberger says Burlington is unlikely to extend its mask mandate again next month. - File photo(WCAX)
By Cam Smith
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cities and towns throughout Vermont are starting to change their masking policies. So what about in Burlington?

As of Feb. 1, the mask mandate in the Queen City was extended for another 30 days.

The city adopted it as cases of the omicron variant of COVID surged throughout the state.

But as cases now continue to decline, Mayor Miro Weinberger says another extension is not likely.

“A big part of why we put the mask mandate in place was because the hospital was under such pressure. If things continue to head in the right direction there, it does seem to me that this may well be the time for it to come to an end,” said Weinberger, D-Burlington.

While the decision is not final, the mayor says they will continue to monitor case counts and hospitalizations.

