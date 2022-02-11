Advertisement

New Hampshire driver succumbs to his injuries following crash

A crash in Orwell sends a car and a semi-truck barreling into a parking lot sending one man to the hospital where he later died.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ORWELL, Vt. (WCAX) - A crash in Orwell sends a car and a semi-truck barreling into a parking lot sending one man to the hospital where he later died.

Vermont State Police say it happened Tuesday on Route 22A .

They say Thomas Thompson didn’t stop at an intersection’s stop sign and got hit by a truck. Both vehicles went off the road and into a parking lot where they crashed into two unoccupied cars.

Thompson died at the hospital Thursday.

Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer had minor injuries.

