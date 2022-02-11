NH celebrates season with nation’s longest-running consecutive winter carnival

NEWPORT, N.H. (WCAX) - If you are looking for something to do this weekend, you may want to check out the Newport Winter Carnival in the Upper Valley. The annual event continues its historic run while another popular winter festival calls it quits.

The 106th winter carnival in Newport, New Hampshire, is underway. It’s a carnival that is rich in history.

“It started off the escape the doldrums of winter 106 years ago and we are still keeping that tradition alive,” said P.J. Lovely of the Newport Recreation Department.

The torch is lit in downtown Newport for another year. The carnival is back with its annual traditions after many were canceled or altered last year due to the pandemic.

The Newport Winter Carnival is the longest consecutively town-run winter carnival in the country.

“I think the community has got some great spirit. So everybody comes out. We’ve got a lot of volunteers who help out at the event and no one is going to let it die on their watch,” Lovely said.

This year it’s Mother Nature, not the pandemic that’s putting a damper on things. The annual midnight skate has be called off due to conditions. So, it’s been turned into a dance party instead.

“People will come out, still get to come together around a firepit and dance and have a good time and celebrate Newport,” said Beth Rexford of Newport.

Town officials in Hanover, New Hampshire, recently canceled the annual Occom Pond party indefinitely due to poor ice conditions. Town officials there are currently exploring other ways to celebrate the winter season that are not weather-related.

But in Newport, the festival continues and excitement is in the air.

“I had a guy that called me from Connecticut or a family from Vermont that want to come down and be a part of the parade because they just hear great things about the Newport Winter Carnival,” Rexford said.

The winter carnival queen will be crowned in Newport Friday night. The parade rolls through town Saturday morning. Click here for a complete list of events.

