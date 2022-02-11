Advertisement

NH man gets at least 12 years in fatal carjacking assault

Brenden Harriman
Brenden Harriman(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. (AP) - A man accused of a carjacking assault in New Hampshire that led to the death of an elderly man has been sentenced to 12 to 25 years in prison.

Brenden Harriman, 23, had pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges in the Nov. 4, 2019, attack on David Dickey, 79, who died two months later.

The Caledonian-Record reports Harriman apologized in court Thursday for his actions.

Harriman had been walking a half-hour after being released from the nearby Grafton County House of Corrections on an infant assault charge when he encountered Dickey.

Prosecutors said he took Dickey’s vehicle to a Walmart parking lot and assaulted him.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

