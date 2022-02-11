North Country seniors share the secrets to a successful marriage

WILLSBORO, N.Y. (WCAX) - Love is in the air as we get closer to Valentine’s Day. So, what is the secret to a successful marriage? I asked the experts at Willsboro’s Champlain Valley Senior Community.

Seventy years ago, Nancy and Donald LaBarge met on a blind date at the Strand in Tupper Lake.

Reporter Kelly O’Brien: Clearly, it must have been a pretty good date, right?

Donald LaBarge: Yup, it’s lasted a long time!

Over the years, these two have had multiple adventures together, like having four daughters and adopting their foster son, having eight grandkids and traveling the country to see them.

“We drove across the country two times,” Nancy said.

They spend their days now still adventuring, driving around in search of new places in their free time.

They’ll nag each other here or there, but say it’s all out of love.

They say the secret to their success all comes down to consideration.

“Caring for someone more than you care for yourself,” Donald said.

Grace and John Uhlig share a similar story. Their journey together started 65 years ago in Long Island, also on a group blind date. But their date wasn’t with each other!

Safe to say Grace and John’s original dates didn’t stick around long.

“I didn’t mind that because Gracie was much prettier than she was anyway,” John said. “It didn’t take me long to fall in love with her.”

Two months after their wedding, they found out they were pregnant with their first son and would have three more boys over time.

They say life and love are all about teamwork and being a team player with your partner.

“You just get so busy and you know what you have to do,” Grace said.

Things have slowed down for them now, their days are filled with naps and reading, but they are grateful to share the rest of their days with each other.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.