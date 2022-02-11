Advertisement

Pets with Potential: Meet Ginger

This male rabbit is looking for his next home.
By Kayla Martin
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 4-year-old neutered male rabbit named Ginger.

This cuddly boy is looking for his fur-ever home. He resembles a sour patch kid, sweet and sassy. Ginger sure does have a lot of character but is a super sweet kid once he warms up to you. The best part might be that his adoption fee is waived for this week only. If you’d like to learn more about this spunky bunny check out Chittenden County Humane Society’s website.

