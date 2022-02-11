Police warn of attempted child luring in New Hampshire

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Police in Claremont, New Hampshire, are warning of an apparent child luring attempt.

It happened Friday at about 1:30 p.m. in the area of Monadnock Place and Chestnut Street.

Investigators say a man tried to lure a child there into a white van.

The suspect is described as a white man wearing a black hat and sunglasses.

The van is said to have green cursive lettering on the side and possibly ladders on top. Police released a photo of a van they said might be the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the police in Claremont at 603-542-9538.

