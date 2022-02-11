Police warn of attempted child luring in New Hampshire
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLAREMONT, N.H. (WCAX) - Police in Claremont, New Hampshire, are warning of an apparent child luring attempt.
It happened Friday at about 1:30 p.m. in the area of Monadnock Place and Chestnut Street.
Investigators say a man tried to lure a child there into a white van.
The suspect is described as a white man wearing a black hat and sunglasses.
The van is said to have green cursive lettering on the side and possibly ladders on top. Police released a photo of a van they said might be the suspect vehicle.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the police in Claremont at 603-542-9538.
