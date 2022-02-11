Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race; 9th in super-G

BEIJING (AP) - Mikaela Shiffrin completed the super-G at the Beijing Olympics in a time way out of medal contention.

But for the first time in three races at the 2022 Games, she made it across the finish.

The two-time Olympic Alpine gold medalist crossed the line at the bottom of a course known as The Rock in 1 minute, 14.30 seconds.

That left the 26-year-old American more than a half-second behind gold medalist Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland and in ninth place overall after all 44 entrants had taken their turns down the slope.

Shiffrin called her skiing “very uncertain.”

