Advertisement

Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race; 9th in super-G

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) - Mikaela Shiffrin completed the super-G at the Beijing Olympics in a time way out of medal contention.

But for the first time in three races at the 2022 Games, she made it across the finish.

The two-time Olympic Alpine gold medalist crossed the line at the bottom of a course known as The Rock in 1 minute, 14.30 seconds.

That left the 26-year-old American more than a half-second behind gold medalist Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland and in ninth place overall after all 44 entrants had taken their turns down the slope.

Shiffrin called her skiing “very uncertain.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Jeffersonville man dies in Route 108 crash
Couple Lissa Nilsson and David Fontaine uncover toxic mold growing in their Ferrisburgh home's...
Vermont couple flees home, stresses dangers of toxic mold
For the first time, a bat tick has been found in Vermont.
Vermont sees its first bat tick
File image
New Hampshire police investigate fatal pedestrian crash
Stephen Bunnell/File
Plea deal filed for deputy accused of soliciting sex, photos

Latest News

All this week, a handful of people have been protesting development of the superfund site on...
Some Burlingtonians concerned about potential development on Pine Street
Vermonters stand in solidarity with Ottawa protestors
Vermonters raise flags in solidary with Ottawa protestors
All this week, a handful of people have been protesting development of the superfund site on...
Some Burlingtonians concerned about potential development on Pine Street
Car crash
New Hampshire driver succumbs to his injuries following crash
A crash in Orwell sends a car and a semi-truck barreling into a parking lot sending one man to...
New Hampshire driver succumbs to his injuries following crash