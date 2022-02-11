Snowplow Spotlight: Eye of the Tiger and Plow-A-Tron 6,000

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this week’s Snowplow Spotlight we are highlighting two plows: Eye of the Tiger and Plow-A-Tron 6,000.

The fourth graders at Franklin Central School came up with the Plow-A-Tron 6,000 name because they were working on thousands in math.

The robot-sounding truck is driven by Larry Harrness.

He is new to VTrans and says he loves the name because of how much the students enjoy seeing the truck go by.

Alex Gochie drives Eye of the Tiger. It’s a fitting name for the big orange truck.

Gochie has been with VTrans for eight months and plows the left lane of I-91 in the Northeast Kingdom.

“It’s the perfect name for the truck as we are working in the dark a lot,” said Gochie.

