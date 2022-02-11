Advertisement

Some Burlingtonians concerned about potential development on Pine Street

All this week, a handful of people have been protesting development of the superfund site on Pine Street in Burlington.
By Rachel Mann
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All this week, a handful of people have been protesting development of the superfund site on Pine Street in Burlington.

They say their protest was prompted by a ‘For Sale’ sign placed on the privately owned piece of the property. However, the city does own a large portion for itself.

The protesters say they’re worried building on the polluted land could potentially harm the environment.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger responded to those concerns.

“Certainly anything that emerges any kind of new effort, they will go through a great degree of review and rigor to make sure it’s consistent with the environmental controls that are in place,” said Weinberger.

”The barge canal is already providing incredibly valuable services to the city like managing storm water, like sequestering carbon, like filtering the toxins coming out and transforming them,” said Andy Simon, with the Pine Street Conservation.

There is no timeline for any projects on that property.

Weinberger says there’s potential for things ranging from affordable housing to recreational space.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffersonville man dies in Route 108 crash
Couple Lissa Nilsson and David Fontaine uncover toxic mold growing in their Ferrisburgh home's...
Vermont couple flees home, stresses dangers of toxic mold
For the first time, a bat tick has been found in Vermont.
Vermont sees its first bat tick
File image
New Hampshire police investigate fatal pedestrian crash
Stephen Bunnell/File
Plea deal filed for deputy accused of soliciting sex, photos

Latest News

Vermonters stand in solidarity with Ottawa protestors
Vermonters raise flags in solidary with Ottawa protestors
All this week, a handful of people have been protesting development of the superfund site on...
Some Burlingtonians concerned about potential development on Pine Street
Car crash
New Hampshire driver succumbs to his injuries following crash
A crash in Orwell sends a car and a semi-truck barreling into a parking lot sending one man to...
New Hampshire driver succumbs to his injuries following crash