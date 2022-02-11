Advertisement

Superintendent denies rumors of litter boxes in restrooms for students who ‘identify as cats’

Carroll School District Superintendent Casey Burlau denied the litter box rumors in a letter to students and parents. (Source: KCCI)
By Todd Magel
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KCCI) - A school district in Iowa has been hit with rumors saying that students who “identify as cats” are allowed to use litter boxes in the school restrooms.

Carroll School District Superintendent Casey Burlau said it got so bad that he had to send a letter to students and parents on Monday.

“The rumor is that our schools have litter boxes in the restrooms to accommodate individuals who are self-identifying as animals. This is simply and emphatically not true,” Burlau wrote.

The same story has popped up at a few school districts across the country, starting with Midland Public Schools in Michigan in December after a parent brought up concerns about litter boxes in restrooms at a school board meeting.

Midland Public Schools Superintendent Michael E. Sharrow also had to address those rumors, saying they were false.

Iowa State Education Association Director Mary Jane Cobb said the litter box rumors are a right-wing attempt to mock LGBTQ+ restroom equality.

“It’s absurd, and it’s mean-spirited, and it is absolutely not the focus we should be having right now,” Cobb said.

Copyright 2022 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffersonville man dies in Route 108 crash
Couple Lissa Nilsson and David Fontaine uncover toxic mold growing in their Ferrisburgh home's...
Vermont couple flees home, stresses dangers of toxic mold
For the first time, a bat tick has been found in Vermont.
Vermont sees its first bat tick
File image
New Hampshire police investigate fatal pedestrian crash
Stephen Bunnell/File
Plea deal filed for deputy accused of soliciting sex, photos

Latest News

Police say this may be the van the suspect was driving.
Police warn of attempted child luring in New Hampshire
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
US ramps up Ukraine warning, says Russia may invade any day
Vermont House lawmakers this week gave the greenlight to a sweeping plan to put more money in...
Vermont child tax credit could mean more money for families
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Teen bystander testifies she knew instantly George Floyd was ‘in distress’
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Canadian judge orders an end to blockade at border bridge