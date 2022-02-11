Vermont getting $21M to expand electric vehicle infrastructure

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Green Mountain State is getting more green to go green!

Vermont will receive $21 million in federal funding to expand electric vehicle infrastructure.

The state is ranked number one in the nation for public EV charging stations per capita, but officials say we need a lot more, especially along highways.

Officials say if we expect people to purchase expensive electric cars, consumers must have confidence they won’t get stranded on long drives.

The hope is this will help Vermont reach its ambitious goal of 170,000 EVs by 2030.

“Really represents an extraordinary opportunity to help fill the gaps in our network, build more redundancy where there will be significant demand, and provide the kind of infrastructure that supports the level of EV adoption we need for our climate and that’s accessible to all Vermonters,” said Patrick Murphy of the Vermont Agency of Transportation.

Murphy the state is launching a $1 million pilot this year to explore how to build charging stations for multi-unit, multi-family housing.

