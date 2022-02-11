Advertisement

Vermont getting $21M to expand electric vehicle infrastructure

By Christina Guessferd
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Green Mountain State is getting more green to go green!

Vermont will receive $21 million in federal funding to expand electric vehicle infrastructure.

The state is ranked number one in the nation for public EV charging stations per capita, but officials say we need a lot more, especially along highways.

Officials say if we expect people to purchase expensive electric cars, consumers must have confidence they won’t get stranded on long drives.

The hope is this will help Vermont reach its ambitious goal of 170,000 EVs by 2030.

“Really represents an extraordinary opportunity to help fill the gaps in our network, build more redundancy where there will be significant demand, and provide the kind of infrastructure that supports the level of EV adoption we need for our climate and that’s accessible to all Vermonters,” said Patrick Murphy of the Vermont Agency of Transportation.

Murphy the state is launching a $1 million pilot this year to explore how to build charging stations for multi-unit, multi-family housing.

Watch the video to see our Christina Guessferd’s full interview with Patrick Murphy.

Related Story:

States get go-ahead to build electric car charging stations

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffersonville man dies in Route 108 crash
Couple Lissa Nilsson and David Fontaine uncover toxic mold growing in their Ferrisburgh home's...
Vermont couple flees home, stresses dangers of toxic mold
For the first time, a bat tick has been found in Vermont.
Vermont sees its first bat tick
File image
New Hampshire police investigate fatal pedestrian crash
Stephen Bunnell/File
Plea deal filed for deputy accused of soliciting sex, photos

Latest News

Police say this may be the van the suspect was driving.
Police warn of attempted child luring in New Hampshire
Vermont House lawmakers this week gave the greenlight to a sweeping plan to put more money in...
Vermont child tax credit could mean more money for families
dfs
NH celebrates season with nation's longest-running consecutive winter carnival
sdf
Fired North Country high school coach says district mistreated him
sdf
Vermont Legislature closes 'Charleston Loophole' in gun buys