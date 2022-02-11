Vermont House lawmaker stepping down

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont House lawmaker is stepping down.

Republican Rep. Paul Martin represents the town of Franklin. He was elected in 2020 and was appointed to serve on the House Commerce and Economic Development Committee.

In a letter this week to Gov. Phil Scott and the speaker of the House, Martin announced his resignation. He says he is stepping down to focus on his St. Albans real estate company.

The governor will appoint a replacement.

