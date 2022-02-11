Advertisement

Vermont Legislature closes ‘Charleston Loophole’ in gun buys

The Vermont Legislature has given final approval to a bill that would help keep firearms out of...
The Vermont Legislature has given final approval to a bill that would help keep firearms out of hospitals and give law enforcement up to 30 days to extend the maximum background check waiting period to purchase firearms. - File photo(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont Legislature has given final approval to a bill that would help keep firearms out of hospitals and give law enforcement up to 30 days to extend the maximum background check waiting period to purchase firearms.

On Friday the Senate gave final approval to the measure.

The bill also clarifies that a judge has the authority to order a defendant to relinquish their firearms while an emergency relief from abuse order is in effect.

A spokesman for Republican Gov. Phil Scott says the governor is not opposed to closing the “Charleston Loophole,” but doesn’t think Vermont needs additional gun laws.

Scott will decide whether to support the bill after he receives it officially from lawmakers.

