Vermont wants to add towers to improve cellphone service

The state of Vermont wants to spend $51 million to build 100 new towers across the state that will improve cellphone service in underserved, rural parts of the state. - File photo(Pexels)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The state of Vermont wants to spend $51 million to build 100 new towers across the state that will improve cellphone service in underserved, rural parts of the state.

During his regular media briefing on Tuesday, Gov. Phil Scott said there has been an emphasis in recent years on improving access to broadband internet across the state, but cell service needs to be improved, as well.

The proposal is to spend $51 million of federal infrastructure money to evaluate existing coverage and needs, and build 100 towers in rural portions of the state with limited or no cell coverage.

