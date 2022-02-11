Advertisement

Vermonters stand in solidary with Ottawa protestors

By Rachel Mann
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You may have noticed Canadian flags hanging over I-89 this week.

Since Sunday, one Grand Isle man has been on the overpass standing in solidarity with truckers protesting a vaccine mandate in Ottawa. He only identified himself as Steve.

He tells Channel 3 he’ll be there until all vaccine mandates are lifted. He believes people should get to choose for themselves.

Meanwhile, truckers in Ottawa continue to block the streets, protesting the vaccine mandate over the border.

The biden administration says they’re “closely monitoring” the situation. As the Department of Homeland Security warns of similar protests potentially happening on American soil.

People on this side of the border, like Steve, are concerned about its impact on the supply chain.

“We stand with canada. We stand with people’s freedom. No matter what race, religion, creed. whatever you think, do it for yourself,” Steve exclaimed.

A few others joined Steve on Wednesday and others just honked in support. He says he expects there to be a larger group there as the weekend approaches.a

Vermonters stand in solidarity with Ottawa protesters
FBI offering up big reward for help in capturing bank robbery suspect
