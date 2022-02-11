Williston Comfort Dog to give kisses for a cause

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Valentine’s Day, a Williston K-9 dog could be your valentine.

On Saturday, you can get a chance to kiss K-9 Duke.

This Williston Police Department is teaming up with the Northwest Vermont Realtors Association to support a food drive.

The goal is to raise money for local food shelves.

You can see the comfort dog at Guy’s Farm and Yard in Williston on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

People can pose with Duke in the kissing booth or buy merchandise.

We’re told all proceeds from the sales will be donated to the food drive.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.