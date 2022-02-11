Advertisement

Williston Comfort Dog to give kisses for a cause

This Valentine’s Day, a Williston K-9 dog could be your valentine.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:15 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This Valentine’s Day, a Williston K-9 dog could be your valentine.

On Saturday, you can get a chance to kiss K-9 Duke.

This Williston Police Department is teaming up with the Northwest Vermont Realtors Association to support a food drive.

The goal is to raise money for local food shelves.

You can see the comfort dog at Guy’s Farm and Yard in Williston on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

People can pose with Duke in the kissing booth or buy merchandise.

We’re told all proceeds from the sales will be donated to the food drive.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffersonville man dies in Route 108 crash
Couple Lissa Nilsson and David Fontaine uncover toxic mold growing in their Ferrisburgh home's...
Vermont couple flees home, stresses dangers of toxic mold
For the first time, a bat tick has been found in Vermont.
Vermont sees its first bat tick
File image
New Hampshire police investigate fatal pedestrian crash
Stephen Bunnell/File
Plea deal filed for deputy accused of soliciting sex, photos

Latest News

A stampede of cute handmade cows is taking over central Vermont, trying to save farmland for...
Plush cows for sale hope to save Stowe farm
A stampede of cute handmade cows is taking over central Vermont, trying to save farmland for...
Plush cows hope to save Stowe farm
This Valentine’s Day, a Williston K-9 dog could be your valentine.
Williston Comfort Dog to give kisses for a cause
Snowplow Spotlight drivers.
Snowplow Spotlight: Eye of the Tiger and Plow-A-Tron 6,000