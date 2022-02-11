BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After another mild day on Friday, we’ll see some big changes to our temperatures as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will remain in the upper 30s and low 40s through early Saturday morning. An approaching cold front will bring a light mix of rain and snow through the first half of the day. The cold front will come through around midday and bring a sharp drop in our temperatures through the afternoon.

Winds will be gusty on Saturday morning, with gusts up to 30mph through the early afternoon. We may also see a quick burst of snow through the early afternoon as well as the front goes through, but any accumulation will likely be on the light side. Temperatures will drop through Saturday evening with overnight lows dropping into the single digits by the start of the day on Sunday.

We’ll get some sunshine back on Sunday although temperatures will be bitterly cold. Highs during the day will only be in the upper single digit and low teens. After another cold night on Sunday night, Monday will likely not be much warmer. Our weather remains quiet through the first half of the week with generally partly sunny skies.

Warmer temperatures return on Wednesday with increasing clouds. Our next weather system arrives on Thursday in the form of rain. Temperatures will warm up into the mid to upper 40s. Another cold front will come through late in the week, and deliver another shot of cold air to our region.

