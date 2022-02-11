BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! The spring preview that we have been enjoying recently will continue today as high temperatures climb back into the 40s again. It will be partly sunny, and it will be breezy again with south winds picking up 15 to 25 mph with some higher gusts.

A clipper system will start to move in overnight from west to east with some rain showers, and some mountain snow showers. Those showers won’t amount to much - just a dusting to an inch or so of snow in some of the summits by mid-day Saturday.

It will still be mild Saturday morning with temperatures in the 40s. But then - get ready for a big drop in those temperatures as we go through the afternoon, evening, and overnight. Temperatures will be dropping, north to south, through the 30s, 20s and teens as we go through the afternoon and evening. It will continue to turn cold Saturday night, and the combination of that new cold air, coupled with brisk NNW winds, will bring the wind chills - those “feels-like” temperatures - down into the teens and 20s BELOW zero by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be partly sunny, but we’ll be in the thick of the Arctic air mass. Some of the colder spots around the region may not get out of the single digits on Sunday.

We will go sub-zero on Sunday night into Monday morning. Valentine’s Day will feature warm hearts, but cold air. And it will be another very cold night Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Then the air will moderate a bit as we head into Tuesday, with highs in the 20s, and especially on Wednesday when we climb back into the 30s for highs.

We’ll jump back into the 40s on Thursday, but the weather will turn more active again as a strong frontal system comes our way with snow & rain.

Keep on enjoying these mild temperatures into early Saturday, but prepare for that blast of cold air coming in later on Saturday. As always - keep the pets inside starting late Saturday! -Gary

