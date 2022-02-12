Advertisement

Babe Force celebrates Galentine’s Day at Bolton Valley

Babe Force celebrates Galentine's Day at Bolton Valley
Babe Force celebrates Galentine's Day at Bolton Valley(WCAX)
By Rachel Mann
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Showing their love for the mountains, a group of women celebrated Galentine’s Day by hitting the slopes at Bolton Valley.

They call themselves Babe Force.

“It started a few years ago, originating in backcountry,” said Hannah McKelvey, snow reporter and content creator for the ski area. “This year, Lindsay, our president, wanted to bring it to the slope side so more people could get involved.”

The group meets regularly for some learning and some fun.

“The other ones are usually more structured around some kind of clinic, whether it’s carving on snow or waxing and tuning demonstrations,” Michelle Ramirez, a marketing manager for Bolton explained.

On Friday, Babe Force celebrated Galentine’s Day by hitting the slopes. “We wanted to get away from the traditional Valentine’s Day and make it something more and make it about sisterhood and comradery,” Ramirez explained. The Galentine’s Day meetup also included some sweet treats.

The group started in 2020, but has since grown, creating a welcoming space for women in the world of skiing and snowboarding.

“We just want the babes to have a way to meet people and have a good time,” said McKelvey. “What better way than to come after work and go night skiing?”

“We all want an outlet during these hard times and the fact we share this passion together is definitely what makes it worthwhile,” Ramirez said.

The group’s next meetup is on February 16th. They’ll be learning basic first aid and skills to ski on different types of snow.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffersonville man dies in Route 108 crash
Couple Lissa Nilsson and David Fontaine uncover toxic mold growing in their Ferrisburgh home's...
Vermont couple flees home, stresses dangers of toxic mold
For the first time, a bat tick has been found in Vermont.
Vermont sees its first bat tick
File image
New Hampshire police investigate fatal pedestrian crash
Stephen Bunnell/File
Plea deal filed for deputy accused of soliciting sex, photos

Latest News

Babe Force celebrates Galentine’s Day at Bolton Valley
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Maine man arrested faces slew of charges after stalking his ex
Terriers hold off the Catamounts late comeback attempt to take the 4-3 victory
BU snaps UVM women’s hockey’s nine-game win streak
Courtesy: Wayne Savage
Fire officials say it appears Burlington building was empty during blaze