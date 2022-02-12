Babe Force celebrates Galentine’s Day at Bolton Valley

BOLTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Showing their love for the mountains, a group of women celebrated Galentine’s Day by hitting the slopes at Bolton Valley.

They call themselves Babe Force.

“It started a few years ago, originating in backcountry,” said Hannah McKelvey, snow reporter and content creator for the ski area. “This year, Lindsay, our president, wanted to bring it to the slope side so more people could get involved.”

The group meets regularly for some learning and some fun.

“The other ones are usually more structured around some kind of clinic, whether it’s carving on snow or waxing and tuning demonstrations,” Michelle Ramirez, a marketing manager for Bolton explained.

On Friday, Babe Force celebrated Galentine’s Day by hitting the slopes. “We wanted to get away from the traditional Valentine’s Day and make it something more and make it about sisterhood and comradery,” Ramirez explained. The Galentine’s Day meetup also included some sweet treats.

The group started in 2020, but has since grown, creating a welcoming space for women in the world of skiing and snowboarding.

“We just want the babes to have a way to meet people and have a good time,” said McKelvey. “What better way than to come after work and go night skiing?”

“We all want an outlet during these hard times and the fact we share this passion together is definitely what makes it worthwhile,” Ramirez said.

The group’s next meetup is on February 16th. They’ll be learning basic first aid and skills to ski on different types of snow.

