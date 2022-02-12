Maine man arrested faces slew of charges after stalking his ex

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After over a month long investigation, Vermont State Police say they arrested a Maine man accused of a hate crime.

Police say 27 year old, Kyle Wilson, of Biddeford Maine posted sexually explicit images of his ex on social media, with inappropriate captions.

Police say after there relationship ended, Wilson keyed his ex’s car, then stole his ex’s cell phone and money on Venmo. He also was illegally in possession of a firearm.

He is due in court in May.

