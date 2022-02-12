Advertisement

Stuck in Vermont: Making snowshoe art

By Eva Sollberger
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ISLAND POND, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “Stuck in Vermont,” we’re taking a closer look at a very “cool” artform.

Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger caught up with John Predom, who goes out in the cold to create snowshoe art.

Watch the video to see.

Click here for “Stuck in Vermont.”

