Supporting Black-owned business during Black History Month: Conscious Homestead

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Candace Taylor describes her small business, Conscious Homestead, as an urban farm and wholeness retreat specifically for Vermonters who identity as BIPOC — Black, Indigenous and People of Color.

“We want to be a haven for folks to come here and experience being cared for,” said Taylor.

Taylor says she intentionally chose Winooski for Conscious Homestead’s location.

“Because Winooski has the state’s largest amount of folks of color. It’s the most diverse in the state. It’s also one of the poorest. And I felt like a hub for workaround food sovereignty and land-based work and mutual aid and community care specifically for BIPOC — this was the hub of it here in this state,” Taylor said.

Taylor says Conscious Homestead is dedicated to supporting Vermonters of color by providing space and resources for them to grow food on the land, nourish themselves and heal from trauma.

“I wanted to create spaces where we can reconnect to the land because so much of our experiences of oppression have been centered around land,’ Taylor said. “Reconnect to our own self, be on the trauma and with the trauma. I wanted to create a space for us to be able to do that in community.”

Taylor says Conscious Homestead offers care packages for BIPOC across the country. She says the products are made from the vegetables, fruits and herbs grown on the homestead.

Conscious Homestead also has a variety of workshops, small gatherings, classes and mentorship programs that center wholeness and liberation.

“It’s been transformative for me to build community and connect with folks who believe in the same thing and are doing similar work in their own ways and the community that is being foraged around this space is so beautiful so I feel really, really, really grateful,” Taylor said.

