Two people accused of abusing vulnerable adult

NEW HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - Two people are accused of abusing a vulnerable adult after police say they took the victim from their home and used their money.

Vermont State Police say on Feb. 3, 48-year-old Elizabeth Petersen and 51-year-old Michael Perron of New Britain, Connecticut took a 73-year-old from their residence in New Haven without their legal guardians’ consent.

Police say while with Petersen and Perron, the victim fell and suffered serious bodily injury, requiring hospitalization. They also say Petersen forged several checks in the victim’s name and cashed them, and used the victim’s debit card to make purchases at various locations.

Police say New Britain Police cited Petersen and Perron on Friday for Unlawful Restraint in the 2nd Degree and Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. Petersen is also accused of grand larceny and identity theft.

Police say the victim was safely returned to their legal guardians.

