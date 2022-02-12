Advertisement

What to do Saturday, Feb. 12

Let's take a look at what to do in our region the week of Feb. 12
By Kayla Martin
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Let's take a look at what to do in our region Saturday, Feb. 12.

The Cupid 5K run at Shelburne Field House kicks off at 9 a.m.

This event is dedicated in memory of Karen Newman, an avid Vermont runner who lost her life in 2019.

A percentage of the profits from the race will be donated to the Cancer Patient Support Foundation.

The race will go on until 10:30 a.m. Participants can register online or in person.

__

Point au Roche State Park is hosting a Valentine’s Day-themed scavenger hunt.

Guests can search for heart shapes throughout the park. Families will be joined by park naturalists on their journey.

The fun starts at 10 a.m.

__

Vermont’s K-9 Duke is making another public appearance.

Duke’s Kisses for a Cause is happening from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. You can snag a smooch or a pup pic to raise money for a local food drive.

The event will be held at Guy’s Farm and Yard in Williston.

