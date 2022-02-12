BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The spring preview may have felt good to be outdoors, but winter will be making a big comeback. An Arctic cold front will come through today. Some snow showers are expected this afternoon, with a quick trace to inch accumulation possible. Early highs in the 30s and 40s will fall during the afternoon. Then tonight, temperatures will quickly plummet into the single digits, freezing everything up. Wind chills may be as low as 20 below, so please keep the pets indoors. Sunday will be a quiet but very cold day, with highs only in the upper single digits to low teens.

The week will begin with a very cold Valentine’s Day. Morning lows will be a few degrees either side of zero, and afternoon highs will be in the low teens. After one more cold night Monday night, we’ll start to warm up. Tuesday will have highs in the 20s. Wednesday, highs in the 30s.

The warmest day of the week will be Thursday, with a few spots possibly hitting 50 degrees. However, a storm system is expected to impact the region. Showers are expected Thursday afternoon, and rain is possible overnight. We’ll have to watch the rivers and streams for possible flooding. Rain is expected to change to snow showers on Friday.

