BCA unveiling spring exhibitions

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington City Arts is opening its spring exhibitions at the BCA Center on Friday.

Two artists will be featured. On the first floor, you’ll find a piece called ‘Headwater’ by nationally recognized artist Eric Aho. Headwater is a new series of paintings that depict scenes of the natural world.

On the second floor gallery, Lebanese-American artist Sarah Trad will present ‘What Still Remains.’ It explores personal and cultural identity through film-based media and textiles.

Heather Ferrell, BCA’s exhibition curator, says they chose these artists because they believe their artwork has the ability to connect people of all backgrounds.

“We like to show the best of contemporary art here in Vermont and beyond but it always ties into something that people can relate to every day, off the streets or if they’re a fine art collector.” said Ferrell. “But basically, it’s something that I could bring my 9-year-old daughter to or I could bring a visiting artist in from town to see.”

The exhibitions open Friday at noon.

