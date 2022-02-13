Beating the winter blues in Westford

WESTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - After previous festivals were cancelled during the pandemic, Westford residents were treated to a Winter Festival on Saturday.

This is the first time the town has held an event like this.

Throughout the day, hundreds of town residents enjoyed music, popcorn, cotton candy, and even rides through the village in a horse drawn trolley.

Both organizers and kids say, it was nice to be able to get back together.

“We had a lot of the foot work done, so this year we decided in October or November that we were going to go for it,” Carol Winfield said.

“I didn’t really know what to expect here until I saw the horse wagon and I said, I really want to go on that,” Sebastian Pante said. “Then getting the cotton candy and all of the fun stuff here.”

Winfield says she was blown away by the turnout, and says plans are already in the works for next year.

