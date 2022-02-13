Advertisement

Burlington hosting virtual Black History Month series

By Erin Brown
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Office of Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging is hosting a series of daily virtual events in February to celebrate Black History Month.

The series is called “28 days of Resilience: We Are More Than a Month.” Every weekday on the REIB Office’s social media pages, guests will be interviewing changemakers, activists, artists, politicians and educators. They’ll be asked to answer questions like ‘What does Black history mean to you, to Black culture and to Burlington?’

“For me, Black history will always be inclusion. It will always be belonging. It will always be equality for all of us and being able to come together in a space and see one another and learn from one another and celebrate,” said Casey Ellerby of the REIB Office.

Every Friday and Saturday, there will be virtual concerts. On Sundays, there will be poetry.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people accused of abusing vulnerable adult
Two people accused of abusing vulnerable adult
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Maine man arrested faces slew of charges after stalking his ex
Police say this may be the van the suspect was driving.
Police warn of attempted child luring in New Hampshire
Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation
Fatal three-car crash kills two in New York
GMP lineworkers Chris Gouger and Nick Bills pose with "Kaiba" after they rescued him from a tree.
Vermont lineworkers rescue scared pet parrot stuck in tree

Latest News

Headwater by Eric Aho
BCA unveiling spring exhibitions
Hague Winter Weekend kicks off Saturday
Hague Winter Weekend kicks off Saturday, pays tribute to volunteer
Sharon Meyer and Charlie Nardozzi are featuring new plants for your garden in this week’s In...
In the Garden: New variety plants for the upcoming gardening season
What to do Sunday, Feb. 13