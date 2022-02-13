Burlington hosting virtual Black History Month series

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s Office of Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging is hosting a series of daily virtual events in February to celebrate Black History Month.

The series is called “28 days of Resilience: We Are More Than a Month.” Every weekday on the REIB Office’s social media pages, guests will be interviewing changemakers, activists, artists, politicians and educators. They’ll be asked to answer questions like ‘What does Black history mean to you, to Black culture and to Burlington?’

“For me, Black history will always be inclusion. It will always be belonging. It will always be equality for all of us and being able to come together in a space and see one another and learn from one another and celebrate,” said Casey Ellerby of the REIB Office.

Every Friday and Saturday, there will be virtual concerts. On Sundays, there will be poetry.

