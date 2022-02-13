Advertisement

Drainage ditches hiding beneath snow a serious hazard

Vermont State Police say they respond to a few incidents a week where drivers accidentally get...
Vermont State Police say they respond to a few incidents a week where drivers accidentally get stuck in a drainage ditch(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With snow and ice covering the roads, officials are warning you to watch out for drainage ditches hiding underneath.

Vermont State Police says they respond to a few incidents a week where drivers accidentally get stuck in a drainage ditch. The cars usually just need a tow, but Sgt. Jay Riggen says one this winter resulted in a fatality.

“They think that maybe the road is still there, but it’s not. We see people get sucked into the drainage ditches and sometimes it ends in tragic conclusions,” Riggen said.

He warns nearly every Vermont roadway has drainage ditches, so it’s important to make sure you don’t creep over to the edge of the shoulder while you’re driving.

