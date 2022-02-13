Enosburg Falls principal placed on leave for offensive language

ENOSBURG FALLS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Enosburg Falls High School principal has been placed on leave. Letters to the school community say he used offensive language over the intercom system during Friday morning’s announcements.

Principal Joseph Donarum apologized in his letter to families and faculty saying it was a “terrible and inexcusable mistake.” He apparently repeated racist and homophobic language that had allegedly been used by Enosburg fans in a basketball game a couple days earlier.

Donarum says his intention was to teach kids what kinds of words shouldn’t be used, but acknowledged quote, “Just by using those words I perpetrated the harm I was trying to prevent.”

Franklin Northeast Supervisory Union Superintendent Lynn Cota writes in her separate letter to the community that she is “disappointed.” She says this is “a reminder of the work that needs to be done to address racism and unconscious bias.”

She also says Donarum will remain on paid administrative leave while officials investigate. “Students and staff will be interviewed in the coming days to determine the specifics of the matter and the impact on our students the statements had,” she wrote.

During Tuesday night’s JV girls basketball game between Enosburg and Middlebury, a Middlebury player told the EFHS athletic director about racist comments from the stands. The entire student section was asked to leave the game.

In a letter sent to parents, Enosburg High School officials say they have every reason to believe racial slurs were said. Enosburg says they are looking into who the perpetrators were and they would like anyone with knowledge to come forward.

