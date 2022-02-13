Advertisement

Fatal three-car crash kills two in New York

By WCAX News Team
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two people have died following a three-car crash in Beekmantown.

New York State Police say it happened Friday night on Route 190.

They say Nichole Julian, 42, of Plattsburgh was driving southbound when she collided with a northbound vehicle. A third car then struck Julian’s car.

Julian died at the scene.

The passenger in the second car, Kanenhakaie Wells, 20, of Altona, died at the hospital. Police didn’t cite the condition of the second car’s driver. They didn’t share any information about the person or people in the third car.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

On Facebook, the North Country community is mourning the loss of Julian, who was a beloved teacher. Parents of her students tell us she was a devoted and generous educator. The Peru Central School District lists Julian as a Pre-K teacher.

We’re working on getting more information about Wells.

