Hague Winter Weekend kicks off Saturday, pays tribute to volunteer

By Erin Brown
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HAGUE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Hague Winter Weekend is kicking off this Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend will start with a breakfast at the Hague Volunteer Fire Department at 8 a.m. on Saturday, followed by a drive-thru spaghetti dinner at 5 p.m. The day will end with a bonfire and fireworks show at the Hague Fish and Game Club.  

On Sunday, you can participate in the 2nd Annual Katy Laundree Wells Polar Plunge – “Freezin For A Reason” event. While the polar plunge event is not new to Hague, the name changed in 2021 to honor of Katy Laundree Wells, a volunteer who unexpectedly passed away. Organizers say Wells was an advocate for children so the money raised will go to the Vermont Children’s Hospital.

“More times than not, there’s not a dry eye when you take those dollars to the hospital,” said Bobbie-Jean Fish, a member of the events committee.

The polar plunge will kick off at 2 p.m. at the Trout House Village Resort.

