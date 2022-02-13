Looking ahead: Week of Feb. 14

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening the week of Feb. 14.

Starting Monday, there will be some changes at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, as part of the health system’s project to renovate and expand the Emergency Department.

Renal dialysis and medical infusion patients arriving for services will be required to use an alternative entrance -- the S1 parking lot. Several outpatient services will discharge patients at the same alternative location, including Medical-Surgical Units, the Intensive Care Unit, and Women’s and Children’s Services.

The renovation project requires that the current main entrance close to patient traffic at the end of March 2022.

--

On Tuesday, advocates, city councilors and Burlington residents will urge voters to vote ‘Yes’ on Ballot Number 5 on Town Meeting Day.

The proposed charter change seeks to remove city council authority to regulate sex workers. The group “Safe Sex Work VT” argues the prohibition of sex work has led to an “illicit market” and increases the risk of exploitation for sex workers and others.

The group will gather at 12:30 pm at Burlington City Hall.

__

On Wednesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders will hold a statewide virtual town meeting with Vermont middle and high school students.

A panel of students will join Sanders for a discussion to speak about the issues that matter most to them. The panel discussion will be followed by a Q&A. Participants will be able to ask questions about how the federal government can address the needs of young people.

The meeting is set to start at 6:30 p.m. and will be hosted via WebEx.

