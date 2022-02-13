The thousand-mile flight to their forever homes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Seven Vermont families became new dog parents Saturday, and the canines went on a nearly thousand-mile adventure to get to their forever homes. Our Melissa Cooney tagged along in the cockpit during the flight that saved nine dogs’ lives.

It’s not every day you see five humans and nine dogs in a small plane, but for Passion 4 Paws, a dog rescue organization right here in Chittenden County, this type of trip happens four times a year.

“It takes a village for us to save these dogs, and there’s a lot to it,” said Robin Shover, the Passion 4 Paws president and founder. She says the group conducts ground rescues weekly, but they’ll also jet down south to save dogs whose shelters no longer have room for them.

“North Carolina does not have spay and neuter laws, so we have backyard breeders. We have people who have a lot of dogs,” said Sheila Cox of Gaston County Animal Shelter in Charlotte, N.C.

Cox is transporting the dogs on behalf of the shelter, who says shelters there commonly encounter chained, unsupervised canines. She says nearly all nine of the dogs flown to Burlington Saturday were on the euthanasia list before Passion 4 Paws saved them.

“There’s only so many kennels, and once they get full, it’s not like they can stop the public from bringing them in. They have to make room one way or another,” Cox said.

“There’s an abundance of dogs down south right now at the moment, and the more we can bring up here, the more we can help them,” sad Passion 4 Paws trainer and volunteer.

And propelling the puppies into their new homes is experienced pilot Kirk Walters. “I’ve probably flown well north of 100 dogs,” he said.

From North Carolina, the dogs sit tight for the flight. around 2.5 hours Saturday. They’re greeted by their forever families in Burlington upon arrival.

Both Cox and Shover say the pandemic has strained shelters. At first, lots of folks turned to adopting dogs. But, “Once they felt comfortable going back out, they started returning these dogs as hard and as fast as they could. Therefore, we run out of a lot of room,” Cox said.

“The shelters are packed. I don’t think people realize how packed the shelters are,” Shover added.

And they say trips like these can help control the turbulence.

