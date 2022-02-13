Vermonters gearing up for weekend temperature swing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With a stretch of spring-like temperatures across the state, Vermonters took full advantage Saturday.

“What brought me out is tomorrow’s forecast, which told me that I’m not going to be doing this tomorrow,” one local resident said. “So you take a window, any window where you’ve got 35-40 degrees and you know you’re probably not going to get sick if you go out and walk in this weather.”

According to Robert Haynes of the National Weather Service, Vermont is ranging about 10-15 degrees above normal. He says the average temperature for this time of year is right around 30 degrees - and this stretch is not out of the ordinary.

“You can have these periods of warm up, followed by two days of really cool conditions, followed by seven more days of warmth. There have been periods where we’ve hit the 60′s and 70′s in the middle of January.”

With above average temperatures over the last couple of days, snow melt has made its way onto roads. Puddles have also formed in many grassy areas as well.

VTrans says on Saturday, road temperatures are going to plummet during the overnight hours, creating the chance for slick spots and black ice on roadways.

While many New Englanders are used to the cold and frigid temperatures, it’s not for everyone.

“When it’s three above zero, you don’t even see a squirrel out.”

VTrans will have crews out treating areas as needed, but are reminding drivers to take extra precautions. Any melted snow on your driveway or walkway could also turn over to ice.

