Vermonters stand in support of Canadian trucker protests

By Cam Smith
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters are still out standing in solidarity with Canadian truckers.

Since last Sunday, protesters have stood on the I-89 overpass near Exit 14 in South Burlington, waving flags and supportive signs.

Those on this side of the border say they are concerned about issues surrounding the supply chain, but are against vaccine and mask mandates as well.

Organizers say they will continue to protest until all mandates are lifted.

