Advertisement

What to do Sunday, Feb. 13

Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
Let's take a look at what to do in our region.(WCAX)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Sunday, Feb. 13.

The Village of Milton is hosting a winter festival on the weekend of Feb. 13. There are various outdoor family fun activities, including Sled-o-Rama, free sledding at Sharp Park, and two for one tub rentals. In addition to a cardboard sled competition at Bombardier Park, fat biking, and a chili take-out. Participants can register online tickets are $1 a person.

Do you have your Valentine’s Day gifts yet? Superbowl Sunday is Feb. 13, but don’t forget about that special someone on Monday.

You can snag some last minutes gifts before the big game. There’s a Valentine’s Market happening Sunday, Feb. 13 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. There are various local vendors and artists in attendance. Products include candles, jewelry, and more. The event is at Tula Kula in Burlington.

Norwich University is hosting a Winter Carnival Sunday, Feb. 13.

The goal of this event is to support campus clubs and get outdoors. There are sledding parties, snowshoeing, ice skating, and more. Guests can also expect games, raffles, crafts, and a visit from World Cow.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people accused of abusing vulnerable adult
Two people accused of abusing vulnerable adult
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Maine man arrested faces slew of charges after stalking his ex
Police say this may be the van the suspect was driving.
Police warn of attempted child luring in New Hampshire
Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation
Fatal three-car crash kills two in New York
GMP lineworkers Chris Gouger and Nick Bills pose with "Kaiba" after they rescued him from a tree.
Vermont lineworkers rescue scared pet parrot stuck in tree

Latest News

Drainage ditches hiding beneath snow a serious hazard
Vermont State Police say they respond to a few incidents a week where drivers accidentally get...
Drainage ditches hiding beneath snow a serious hazard
We were on the thousand-mile flight transporting nine puppies from Charlotte, N.C. to...
The thousand-mile flight to their forever homes
Enosburg Falls High School Principal Joseph Donarum has been placed on paid administrative leave
Enosburg Falls principal placed on leave for offensive language