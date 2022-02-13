What to do Sunday, Feb. 13

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Sunday, Feb. 13.

The Village of Milton is hosting a winter festival on the weekend of Feb. 13. There are various outdoor family fun activities, including Sled-o-Rama, free sledding at Sharp Park, and two for one tub rentals. In addition to a cardboard sled competition at Bombardier Park, fat biking, and a chili take-out. Participants can register online tickets are $1 a person.

Do you have your Valentine’s Day gifts yet? Superbowl Sunday is Feb. 13, but don’t forget about that special someone on Monday.

You can snag some last minutes gifts before the big game. There’s a Valentine’s Market happening Sunday, Feb. 13 from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. There are various local vendors and artists in attendance. Products include candles, jewelry, and more. The event is at Tula Kula in Burlington.

Norwich University is hosting a Winter Carnival Sunday, Feb. 13.

The goal of this event is to support campus clubs and get outdoors. There are sledding parties, snowshoeing, ice skating, and more. Guests can also expect games, raffles, crafts, and a visit from World Cow.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.