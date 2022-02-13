YCQM FEB. 13, 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote me we talk to Steve Costello from Green Mountain Power to discuss ways customers can find assistance to pay for past-due utility bills.

If you’re heading out on an international vacation this year we’ve got tips for booking flights and snagging some deals. We’ll talk to airfare tracking service, ‘Scott’s Cheap Flights’.

Plus we’re getting you ready for the big game. Information about sports betting, party costs, tips to save, and which lucky Vermonter earned himself a ticket to LA.

