Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dave Busch
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:28 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a hint of spring, winter has made a comeback. Today will be partly sunny but cold, with highs mainly in the low teens. Lows will dip below zero in spots tonight, so please keep the pets indoors. Valentine’s Day will be similar, with some sunshine, but highs only in the upper single digits to low teens.

Another warmup is on the way for the week, including more spring weather. Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 20s. A weak trough may touch off some flurries. Highs will then be around 40 Wednesday. A windy day is possible, with gusts over 40s mph, especially overnight, so stay tuned for the latest updates. The warmest day will be Thursday, with some low 50s possible. However, a storm system is expected to bring rain during the afternoon and overnight hours. This combined with snowmelt may cause ice breakup on rivers and flooding, so we’ll keep you posted.

Friday will be colder, with snow showers expected. Saturday is looking decent and seasonable.

