BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cold and brisk conditions will continue into Valentine’s Day, with highs in the low teens, though at least we’ll get some sunshine. Lows will be below zero in spots. A weak trough will touch off some flurries Tuesday, otherwise it will be a warmer day, with highs reaching the low 20s.

Another taste of spring is on the way for mid to late week, but also accompanied by some active weather. Wednesday will be dry, but windy. Highs will be around 40 degrees. The wind may gust over 40 mph at times, especially in the Champlain Valley, through Wednesday night. Stay tuned for the latest updates. Thursday will be the warmest day, with highs expected to reach the low to even mid 50s. Rain is expected to arrive late in the day, and continue overnight before changing to snow showers late. With the rain, snowmelt and mild temperatures, there is the possibility of ice breakup in the rivers and flooding. We’ll keep you updated. Friday will be colder, with snow showers.

Next weekend is looking fair, with highs in the 30s Saturday, then back into the 20s for Sunday.

