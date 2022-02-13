BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our spring-like weather is over for the time being, with much colder temperatures on tap for Sunday and Valentine’s Day. Early morning lows on Sunday will be in the single digits, with wind chills to 20 below. Please keep the pets indoors. Also, everything will be freezing up, so patchy black ice is possible. Sunday’s highs will be in the low teens. Lows Sunday night will be a few degrees above and below zero, and Valentine’s Day will have highs holding in the low to mid teens. Quiet but cold.

Another warmup is on the way for the week starting Tuesday. Highs by Tuesday afternoon will be in the low 20s. Wednesday’s highs will be around 40 degrees, but it will be quite breezy. Windy conditions are possible, with gusts to 40 mph, so we’ll keep you updated. The warmest day will be Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. However, a storm system is expected to bring afternoon showers, and more significant rain overnight. Rivers and streams will need to be monitored for possible flooding.

Colder air will move back in Friday morning. Snow showers are expected, with highs in the 20s. Saturday is looking like a decent late winter day, with highs in the low to mid 30s.

