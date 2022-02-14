15 years since Valentine’s Day blizzard hit region

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our region enjoyed a beautiful, brisk winter day this Valentine’s Day, but it was a much different story 15 years ago when a blizzard slammed the area.

The Valentine’s Day blizzard dumped tons of snow across our region. Several inches fell per hour in what was the fifth-biggest storm to ever hit Vermont.

Minerva, New York, got the most snow in the region with 38 inches.

Cambridge and Goshen tied for second at 36.

Burlington got 25.

Tractor-trailers were banned from traveling interstates and state highways.

Some 570 schools and day cares closed.

And dozens of barn roofs collapsed under the weight of all that snow.

